Family remembers toddler on his birthday, criminal case continues

Family remembers toddler on his birthday

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. - A high desert family remembered Parker Lee Schumacher, the young boy who authorities say was murdered by his mother's former live-in boyfriend.



The alleged murder happened a little more than six months ago and the criminal case is moving forward.



Parker would have been 2-years-old Wednesday according to his mother, Karissa Caccavari. She hosted a birthday party in her son's honor at a park in Morongo Valley.



"He was really only here for 17 months, but he'll forever be with us," Caccavari said, "We're just here to celebrate his life and trying to separate every bad day and make today good for him. And the kids are having fun, and smiling and laughing, and that's what gets us by."

Attendees brought toys as gifts, which will be donated to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, according to Caccavari.



"Any way that we can give back to the children who are still here and victims still alive, but victim's of violence or even sickness in the hospital, to bring joy to their lives means a lot to me," said Allison Fisher, one of the donors.

"It's important to celebrate because it's his (Parker's) second birthday and he's not here to do it himself, so we're all here to do it for him, because what happened is very tragic. That should not have happened to this boy," said Jeannette Reed, a friend of the family, referring to Parker's death.

Prosecutors are accusing Caccavari's former live-in boyfriend, 35-year-old Arthur Davies of murder and assault. Parker suffered from brain stem damage and skull fractures, according to family.



"We want to get justice for Parker. We really want his name out there, keep it living on, to let everyone know who it was and keep awareness, child abuse. We really just want justice for him," said Ashley Garness, Parker's aunt.

Davies' bail has been set for $1,000,000. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.