Family of woman killed in La Quinta speak on history of domestic abuse

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Sunday morning, officers from the La Quinta Police Department officers found a dead woman inside a home in the 46400 block of Dune Palms Drive. Officers said the woman had signs of obvious trauma.

Family identified the woman as Patricia Cecena, 26, a mother of four young children.

Cecena's husband, Jose Meza, 27, of La Quinta was arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Jose Meza

Family told News Channel 3 the two had been married for 10 years and had a history of domestic violence.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3, Lauren Coronado speaks with Cecena's cousin and property manager. Hear what they had two say about the couple's history and why despite the signs, they were shocked by how things turned out.

We'll also take a look at resources for those going through domestic abuse. Sunday's homicide marks the fourth in the valley this year, three of those have a connection to domestic violence.

On Jan 7 Police found the bodies of a husband and wife behind a home in La Quinta. The deaths were later ruled a murder-suicide.



On Jan 13 A man shot and killed the mother of his children in Cathedral City . The man then shot at a nearby officer and was killed by police.



If you or anyone you know are going through domestic abuse, contact Shelter from the Storm at (760) 328 - SAFE (7233). You can also call their toll free line at 1(800)775-6055. Click here to visit Shelter from the Storm's website.