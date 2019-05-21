Family of slain PSPD officers react to guilty verdict

Families of slain PSPD officers react to

INDIO, Calif.- - On October 8, 2016, John Hernandez Felix fired an AR-15 rifle at veteran Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, from inside the Felix family home in the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue on, killing both.

Monday afternoon, following 13 days of testimony, the jury determined Felix used pre-meditation and deliberation when he fired the AR-15. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder of Vega and Zerebny.

"The prosecution showed that he had plenty of time to cool down so pre-meditation was definitely there," said Isaac Vega, Officer Vega's son.

John Hernandez Felix in court for opening statements

He was also found guilty of the special circumstance allegations of murdering police officers and committing multiple murders, making him eligible for the death penalty.

"I just look at him and hope he gets the worst coming to him," said Britta Kling, Officer Zerebny's sister.

The jury also found Felix guilty for the attempted murder of six PSPD officers.

In addition to those charges, Felix was found guilty for a charge of unlawful possession of an assault weapon, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

"He's been living in the presumption of innocence for two years and that ended today," said David Kling, Officer Zerebny's father.

Vega and Zerebny's family spoke with News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia shortly after the verdict was read.

"It helps a little bit in the pain and the agony that we're going through to see some justice done and here at the courthouse the jurors delivered and we're just really happy about that," Kling said.

More reaction from family members

Kling said emotions were running high in the courtroom.

"Tense. In the beginning, you could hear a pin drop because we didn't know what was gonna happen," Kling said.

After the verdicts were read, Felix was seen cracking a smile.

"I thought it was kind of a laugh, I think the guy knew what he was doing and he was very adept in what he did," said Jose Vega, Officer Gil Vega's older brother.

"He definitely brings a lot of anger out of everyone when he sits there and laughs and the defense attorney sits there and pats him on the back and they're laughing about something, that's not easy to see," Britta said.

The trial will now enter the penalty phase. The jurors will return to the Larson Justice Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Attorneys will return at 9 a.m. for jury instructions.

"To us, to me, justice has been served," Jose said. "The penalty phase to me doesn't matter, him being found guilty was most important thing."

Prosecutors said following the verdict-reading that they intended to call witnesses all day Tuesday and half of Wednesday. The defense plans to call witnesses for the remainder of Wednesday and all of Thursday.