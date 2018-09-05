Family of slain MMA instructor offering $10K reward for information

Family of martial arts instructor offers reward for information

The family of Ramon Diaz, a local ju-jitsu and martial arts instructor who was murdered earlier this year, is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

On March 28, Diaz was shot in front of his home on the 31000 block of Whispering Palms in Cathedral City. CCPD officers said they found Diaz suffering from trauma to the body. Diaz was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. He was 48 years old.

Diaz was an instructor at Palm Springs Jiu-Jitsu. Students and staff described him as a good man who touched the lives of so many. Local UFC fighter Cub Swanson credited Diaz for his start in MMA. Ramon Diaz

Ramon Diaz

In the months since his murder, investigators say they have followed up on several leads but none have led to the identification of a suspect(s).

8 Photos Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Cathedral City police investigate homicide in Whispering Palms area Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] The victim, identified as local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor Ramon Diaz [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

Last week, CCPD released surveillance video from numerous cameras in the area at the time of the murder. The video shows a vehicle arriving near the victim's home and the suspect exiting the vehicle. The vehicle continues south on Whispering Palms as the suspect walks in the direction of the Diaz home. The vehicle continues south and slows as the suspect is then seen running from the victim's home and boarding the vehicle. The vehicle is then seen driving away.

Surveillance video showing the getaway car

Anyone with any information is asked to call 855-44-RAMON or the CCPD at (760) 770-0300.

Diaz's friends and family made the reward announcement today at a news conference in Palm Springs. Hear from the Diaz family and learn more about what happened at the news conference tonight at 5:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15