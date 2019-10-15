Family of man murdered in Banning last week speaks out

Family searches for answers after Banning man murdered2

BANNING, Calif. - The Banning Police Department continues to investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man as a homicide.

Family members say Mark Anthony Fisher was shot on Wyte Way in Banning last Monday. Fisher was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was later succumbed to his injures.

With no arrests made in the past week, Fisher's loved ones continues to seek answers.

"I just feel empty inside," said Dessirae Bradshaw, the mother of Fisher's son. "He didn't deserve that."

She and Fisher have a 5-year-old son together. Bradshaw hasn't yet been able to break the news of his dad's death. Fisher also separately has a 2-year-old son.

"It's hard because I look at him and I see his dad," Bradshaw said. "Knowing that he can't grow up and do things with him, it hurts."

She's left with few clues as to why or how her son's father got shot.

"I don't even know why he was there or if he was staying there at that house," Bradshaw said. "I don't know; I feel lost in it."

"It kills me. It was my boy," said Fisher's father, Michael Fisher. He said he's devastated by the loss of his son and is now preparing to help raise his grandson.

"It means that I have to step up and be a grandfather and a daddy," Fisher said.

And while they haven't learned many details from police, he said he's heard through the neighborhood how his son was brutally killed.

"He got shot 3 times in the face. And one in the chest," Fisher said. "They walked up to him to make sure he was dead. Put one in his chest."

As police search for whoever is responsible, they hope to see them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I want justice served for him," Bradshaw said. "I want to know who did this and they belong behind bars for life."

Fisher's family is raising money to cover his funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, click here.