Family of eight out of a home after Thermal mobile home fire

THERMAL, Calif.- -

A fire that broke out today in a doublewide trailer in Thermal destroyed the structure and significantly damaged a neighboring one, displacing eight occupants.



The non-injury blaze erupted about 1:30 p.m. in the 88000 block of Avenue 70, near Fillmore Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The agency said that eight engine crews and a truck company, numbering more than 30 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in the mobile home, from which all of the occupants safely escaped.



The fire spread to two adjacent residences, causing major damage to one and minor damage to the other, according to the fire department.



The blaze was contained just under an hour later, officials said.



Three adults and five children were displaced by the fire. It wasn't clear whether they were all from the trailer where the flames originated, or if the number included residents of the other heavily damaged property.



American Red Cross staff were summoned to assist with finding the victims temporary alternate living quarters.