Family mourns death of man found dead near DHS two years ago

Littleton remembered two years later

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Kentucky family is mourning the death of a valley man who was found dead two years ago near Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday.

The family of Eric Littleton gathered Sunday night at a small riverfront Park Cincinnati Ohio to hold a candle light vigil in his honor. His mother continues to seek answers "I miss my son so much My heart is broken," says Michelle Jesse. "Our lives will never be the same."

The family is also offering a $2500 dollar reward for any information about Eric's disappearance. They are also requesting anyone who may have his wallet or keys to his 2014 BMW to come forward, with no questions asked.

Littleton was found along a dirt road a few hundred feet east of Mountain View Road. Investigators said his body had been decomposing out in the elements for weeks and had been eaten by coyotes and scavengers.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirms that this is still an active and open investigation. If you have any information about this case are urged to call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.