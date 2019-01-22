Family identifies victim in deadly Rancho Mirage crash

Family identifies victim in deadly Ranch

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - The crash happened just before midnight, Saturday morning, at the Thunderbird Country Club at the south end of Morningside Drive.

All that's left is a wrecked gate, stacked pallets knocked over by the wind, a golf course storage shed badly damaged by fire, and flowers at the base of the wall.

Tim Hurley, Trevor Walker's longtime friend visited the crash site Monday.

"He was a very special guy to all of us. I looked up to him, everyday, as a brother to me," said Hurley.

The Sheriff's Department received the call about the crash at 12:11 Saturday morning.

Investigators say the driver in a white Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Morningside, at a high rate of speed, and crashed into the gate after failing to stop at the stop sign.

The Sheriff's Department says says the first deputy on scene tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. But because of the size of the fire, he was unable to put it out.

Hurley shared a photo of him and Walker, on Walker's wedding day a couple of years ago, when Walker married his long time sweetheart, Kenna.

"He loved her so much. He let everyone know that, and everyone did know that," said Hurley.

Trevor grew up in the desert, and attended Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Palm Desert High School, where he played on the water polo team.

"He could make anyone laugh. I mean anyone. He would come up to you, crack a joke, give you a high five, give you a hug. I mean he put a smile on literally everyone's face," said Hurley.

News about Walker's death spread quickly on social media, and former teachers are expressing sadness .. including Tim Kemp, an instructor at PDCMS.

On Facebook, Kemp posted quote: "When one of Panther/Aztec family moves from this life to the next we all mourn. Rest easy #9. your fire, spirit and kindness will be missed, Trevor.

"He is a very religious man, and now God is overlooking him and his family," sad Hurley.

We are told Trevor worked in his family business, Screenmobile, based in Thousand Palms, and was a longtime member of Southwest Community Church, where his parents are also active.

Church Pastor Todd McIntyre provided a written statement:

"As a church we are grieving the loss alongside Trevor's family during this tragic time. Trevor grew up at Southwest Church and we will miss him dearly. We are both shocked and saddened by his death, but we know because of his faith and relationship with Jesus we can look forward to the day when we will see him again in heaven."

A service will be held at Southwest Community Church Saturday, January 26th, at 11:00 am.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating how the crash happened.

