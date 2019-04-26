Family identifies 16-year-old killed in Indio shooting
INDIO, Calif.- - Family members of a 16-year-old boy killed in a Thursday night Indio shooting have confirmed his identity to News Channel 3.
Jesse Gonzales, who was a 10th-grade student at Stepping Stones Charter School in Indio, died after a shooting which was reported at 8:00 p.m. on the 82100 block of Valencia Street in Indio.
"He was gone too soon. He was young. He had a whole life ahead of him," a friend of Jesse's told News Channel 3. "Why...why did you have to take an innocent life?"
A second victim, an adult man, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The second victim was a friend of Jesse's, according to family members, and remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A family member told News Channel 3 that Jesse was shot twice in the chest and once in the face.
ORIGINAL STORY: One dead after double shooting in Indio
Anyone with any information is asked to call Valley Crimestoppers at 760 341-7867. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
