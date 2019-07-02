Family holds memorial service for missing Rancho Mirage woman

Memorial service held for Modrall

PORTLAND, Oregon.- - A memorial service was held over the weekend for a Rancho Mirage woman who has been missing since February, and whose disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide.

33-year-old Rebecca Moddrall was last seen on February 5 after reportedly leaving a friend's home in Rancho Mirage.

The service, held in Portland Oregon, was filled with family and friends of Rebecca who remembered her fondly and expressed their desire for justice.

"There's nothing we won't do to find justice," one speaker said at the service. "Rebecca, we will never forget your beautiful soul."

In June, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department classified Moddrall's disappearance as a homicide, even though her body has not been located or recovered.

I-Team investigator Brooke Beare dug into the case of Moddrall's disappearance in her special report - A Mother's Mission - you can watch the full report below.