Extreme heat: Where to go and what to do

PALM DESERT, Calif. - An Excessive Heat Warning is set to begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to rise above 110°, so it's important to remember to practice heat safety habits to prepare for what can be dangerous weather.

Stay hydrated: It goes beyond just drinking water. Try to avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine to prevent dehydration.

Find shade or stay indoors, if possible. This is most important during peak afternoon hours. If running air conditioning in your home is not a viable option, consider going to a cooling center . There are 54 available across Riverside County.

Check on friends, neighbors, and family members, especially those who may have health conditions and may face more issues during the summer months.

leave anyone or anything important in a car alone. After just one hour in the heat, a car can see temperatures rise 43° hotter inside than the outdoor temperature. Keep shaded spots with water available for outdoor animals.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using an umbrella for shade.

Download the full list of cooling centers: 2019 Cooling Center Directory

If you begin to feel any of the following symptoms, you could be suffering from heat exhaustion. If symptoms worsen, call 911 immediately.