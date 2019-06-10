Extreme heat: Where to go and what to do
Safety tips for dangerous heat
PALM DESERT, Calif. - An Excessive Heat Warning is set to begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to rise above 110°, so it's important to remember to practice heat safety habits to prepare for what can be dangerous weather.
- Stay hydrated: It goes beyond just drinking water. Try to avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine to prevent dehydration.
- Find shade or stay indoors, if possible. This is most important during peak afternoon hours. If running air conditioning in your home is not a viable option, consider going to a cooling center. There are 54 available across Riverside County.
- Check on friends, neighbors, and family members, especially those who may have health conditions and may face more issues during the summer months.
- Never leave anyone or anything important in a car alone. After just one hour in the heat, a car can see temperatures rise 43° hotter inside than the outdoor temperature.
- Keep shaded spots with water available for outdoor animals.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using an umbrella for shade.
Download the full list of cooling centers:
If you begin to feel any of the following symptoms, you could be suffering from heat exhaustion. If symptoms worsen, call 911 immediately.
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Sweating excessively
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramping
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15