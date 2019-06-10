News

Extreme heat: Where to go and what to do

Safety tips for dangerous heat

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 05:26 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:03 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - An Excessive Heat Warning is set to begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to rise above 110°, so it's important to remember to practice heat safety habits to prepare for what can be dangerous weather.

  • Stay hydrated: It goes beyond just drinking water. Try to avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine to prevent dehydration.
  • Find shade or stay indoors, if possible. This is most important during peak afternoon hours. If running air conditioning in your home is not a viable option, consider going to a cooling center. There are 54 available across Riverside County.
  • Check on friends, neighbors, and family members, especially those who may have health conditions and may face more issues during the summer months. 
  • Never leave anyone or anything important in a car alone. After just one hour in the heat, a car can see temperatures rise 43° hotter inside than the outdoor temperature.
  • Keep shaded spots with water available for outdoor animals. 
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat or using an umbrella for shade.

Download the full list of cooling centers:

If you begin to feel any of the following symptoms, you could be suffering from heat exhaustion. If symptoms worsen, call 911 immediately. 

  • Feeling faint or dizzy
  • Sweating excessively
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramping


