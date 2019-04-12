Explosion at under-construction Palm Springs restaurant, one injured

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - One person working on renovations on a Palm Springs restaurant was hospitalized for precautionary reasons after being injured in a minor explosion in Palm Springs.

The incident was reported by workers just before 11 a.m. Palm Springs Police Department officers and Palm Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene in four minutes, evacuated the building, and found no smoke or fire, just broke glass, according to PSFD.

At noon, workers were still waiting for the all clear from Palm Springs Building and Safety before returning. The restaurant, El Patron, is located at the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Drive.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

No emergency responders were injured during the response.