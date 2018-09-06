Exhibition featuring Veterans' artwork coming to College of the Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Artworks created by U.S. military veterans will be on display today at College of the Desert, which will host an artists' reception that will give patrons a chance to meet with the men and women behind the new exhibit.



``A Veterans Exhibition'' will run through Sept. 26 at the college's Marks Art Center and feature works from more than a dozen members of the armed forces, hailing from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.



The exhibit includes paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, textile-based art, three-dimensional metal installations, glass installations and more.

Light refreshments will be available, along with music from College of the Desert's Ballet Folklorico Club Sabor a mi Tierra.Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

