EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man killed in Palm Springs shooting asks for public's help for justice

Video: Wife of man killed in Palm Springs shooting asks for public's help for justice

Sunday just before 2 a.m., a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot in the parking lot of the Zelda's nightclub shopping center in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said both were transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old remains in critical condition.

Watch our coverage of the shooting Sunday

Family have identified the 21-year-old man as Noah Davison, a resident of Desert Hot Springs and Arizona.

Cynthia Cabrera says her and her husband, Davison, moved together to Arizona about a year ago and that Davison was in the valley visiting friends and family. He was supposed to return back to Arizona yesterday.

"He had come to visit and I couldn't come with him because I was working. And he was supposed to go back home yesterday. I bought his ticket. It was paid for," Cabrera said.

Instead, she got a phone call from the police.

"I told them to tell me that it wasn't true to tell me that they were lying and they told me that they weren't. So, I got my son and got in my car with the same clothes I'm wearing right now and I just drove out here. I drove to the hospital by the time that I got there he was gone," Cabrera said.

Cabrera, told News Channel 3 the pair had been together for 4 years and had a son together.

"He was amazing. He was very outgoing. Loveable. Amazing father. Husband. Friend. He always did more for everybody. He always did everything for everybody more than he ever did for himself. His heart was so big that sometimes I would even tell him you're too good to the wrong people. Too nice. He would always tell me that's in my nature. That's just the way I am. He called himself young pure because he was always pure. " Cabrera said.

Cabrera said Davison had a passion for making music.

"He made rap music. He had a lot of music on his Youtube channel and had a lot of followers. He wanted to one day be very famous, he always told me. He had dreams, Cabrera said.

Cabrera hopes the public can help her family find justice and some peace.

"I want them to get the people who did this. I don't want this to be one of those that get thrown to the side because they can't find anything. I'm never going to be at peace if I never find out who did this. I'm never going to be at peace until I found out who took him from me," Cabrera said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting. Police ask that anyone with any information call PSPD at 760-323-8115. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

Cabrera started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral services. Click here if you would like to donate.