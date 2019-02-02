EXCLUSIVE: TSA worker shares shutdown hardships

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. -- - For David Sherman and his fellow TSA coworkers -- going without two paychecks meant many had to make tough decisions.

"A lot of frustration. A lot of stress. How am I going to pay my rent? How am I going to buy food?" Sherman said. "It's just really hard for some people because they're living paycheck to paycheck."

He describes the emotions he and others shared after waiting for weeks for the shutdown to end.

"People coming through the airport, 'Are you guys getting paid? Are you guys okay?' Thank you for being here, I know you aren't getting paid but thank you for being here.' It was absolutely amazing."

Sherman is the vice president of AFGE, a union for Palm Springs and Ontario airports. He said the "tight knit" TSA community banded together with the help of generous donations from the community and local organizations like FIND Food Bank.

"I don't think a lot of people could have made it through such a long shutdown without that support," Sherman said.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D) invited Sherman to join him at the State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C. next Tuesday, February 5.

Sherman said his presence will "highlight the struggles" him and other workers faced.

Sherman said he is "hoping" and "praying" the government will remain open despite looming uncertainty about another potential closure if Congress cannot come to an agreement later this month.