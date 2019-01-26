EXCLUSIVE: Mother, uncle of man killed in Palm Springs shooting reveal new details

Mother and uncle of man killed in shooting reveal new details

Family of Noah Davison, the 21 year-old killed in the Zelda's nightclub shooting last week shared new details with News Channel 3 about the events leading up to his death and Davison's relationship with the 14 year-old victim who is still recovering and in stable condition.

Davison and a 14-year-old were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of Zelda's nightclub in Palm Springs. The cause is still under investigation and Palm Springs police cannot confirm if the violence was gang-related.

Davison was pronounced dead at the hospital and the teen was placed in critical condition. Family told News Channel 3's Sarah Trott the 14 year-old boy was outside the nightclub to pick up Davison with other friends when a vehicle pulled up and shot and killed Davison.

The victim's uncle, Michael Davison, told News Channel 3 Noah was being bothered inside the club before being killed when he left.

Earlier this week, the mother of Davison's two year-old child told News Channel 3 he had come from Arizona that weekend to visit friends and family. Lina Davison, the victim's mother, said her son moved away to avoid violence in the Coachella Valley.

Following that report, viewers reached out to News Channel 3 with concerns about Davison's questionable social media posts and possible gang affiliations.

Post on Noah's instagram

Post on Noah's instagram

The Palm Springs Police Department has not been able to confirm any gang-related ties in this shooting.

Davison's family remains distraught and desperate for answers.

Davison's uncle started a donation page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.