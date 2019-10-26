EXCLUSIVE: Man who gave CPR to bicyclist after deadly hit-and-run speaks out

EXCLUSIVE: Man who gave CPR to bicyclist

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - It's been nearly a week since Raymundo Jaime was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike on S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs Monday night.

Police say the driver never stopped and are still searching for a dark compact car, likely with front end damage.

Jaime's aunt, Jeanette Jaime, returned to the scene of the accident Friday night to meet the man who tried to save his life.

Raymond Bordeaux, who lives in Palm Springs, rushed to help Jaime Monday after he saw sparks fly into the air.

Showing Jeanette the scene next to candles and messages marking where Jaime was killed, Bordeaux stopped at the spot where he gave CPR, desperately trying to bring Jaime back.

"I feel like I don't know why I was put there to save him and I couldn't," Bordeaux said through tears. He said the street was too dark to see the collision.

"Definitely, without a doubt, 100 percent, darkness on this street played a role in this accident," Bordeaux said.

The two shared a moment of levity over a video of Jaime. "That is just God speaking to me right there," Bordeaux said. "I can't believe I'm seeing him alive and in the flesh."

He said he's struggling with grief over a man he never knew. "I'm having a hard time, a really hard time."

But for Jaime's family, he is a source of comfort to their broken hearts.

"He took the time to help and that's all I could ever ask for," Jeanette said. "Something will come out of this, and we may not know exactly what it is right now ... God is going to allow things to happen that need to happen here on Palm Canyon."

