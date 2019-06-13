EXCLUSIVE: Husband of mother killed in drunk driving crash calls for stricter DUI punishments

Husband of woman killed in drunken crash

A grieving Riverside County man is pushing for stronger penalties for drunk driving after a DUI-related crash took the life of his pregnant wife and their unborn child last fall.

Krystil Kincaid was 8 months pregnant with her fourth child driving her minivan in Hemet on September 8, 2018 when a speeding drunk driver veered into her lane and crashed head-on into her. Krystil's husband, Zachary Kincaid, was on speakerphone with her during the moment of impact.

"I heard her scream and then I heard her voice quiver right before I heard the loudest crash I've ever heard in my life," said Zachary Kincaid, Krystil's husband."Smashing metal, and it sounded like the car was tumbling -- and then all of a sudden it was just silence."

Krystil was trapped in the mangled, burning car, as Zach listened through the phone for an agonizing 45 minutes. "(Crews were) trying to get her out and they couldn't get the door open they couldn't do anything. The fire was engulfing the car."

The man accused in the crash, professional boxer Marcos Forestal-Coutin of Burbank and originally from Cuba, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

He livestreamed from the scene just moments after the crash, saying in Spanish, "Guys look what happened to me... A car crossed in front of me."

"He didn't even go in there and try to open the door," said Kincaid. "He didn't try to hold her head up - nothing."

Their unborn daughter didn't survive. And Krystil lost all function in her brain, kept alive only by brain support until she was pronounced dead a few days later.

Forestal-Coutin is set to be sentenced on June 27, facing a maximum sentence of 10 years. But Kincaid says it's not enough.

"He's getting a slap on the wrist and he's feeling sorry for himself," he said."He's just going to go about his life while me and my children and everyone else involved are going to serve a life sentence...I t's serious -- something's got to change."

Kincaid is taking part in a community meeting Thursday night in Murietta with members of law enforcement and the DA's office. He's pushing for stricter DUI enforcement and punishments. If you'd like to attend, see details below:

MPD will be participating in a community discussion regarding the recent fatal DUI collisions that have occurred in and around our region recently. The meeting will be held at Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta on this Thursday, June 13th at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/3LBKUDHTkv — Murrieta Police Dept (@MurrietaPD) June 12, 2019

