EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks help after tree crushes Indio apartment

Early Saturday morning, a palm tree fell on a fourplex located on Arabia Street and Highway 111 in Indio.

One of the families who narrowly escaped with their lives are now asking for the community's help with clothes and shoes for their kids.

"If you can help, help my kids, like I tell my husband, I don't care about me, I've already lived my kids are just starting they don't have any clothes and shoes neither," said Maria Barroza, one of the occupants of the apartments.

Barroza says the palm tree also crushed their baby's crib. No one was seriously hurt but Barroza said that's only because their two young kids were sleeping in their bed that night. The two children are 3 years old and 3 months old.

They are now looking for help rebuild their lives as they were not allowed to take anything from their home.

If you would like to help in any way, call Alvaro Martínez at (760)848-6610

