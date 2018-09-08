EXCLUSIVE: Family of father & son who drowned at Whitewater speak out

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. David Martinez-Garcia, 41, and his son David Martinez, 7.

41-year-old David Martinez-Garcia and his 7-year-old son David Martinez passed away on Labor Day.

Authorities say Martinez was swept down the river by a strong current while playing near the water. Martinez-Garcia jumped to save his son, he was confirmed dead after being pulled out of the river. Martinez died after being transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

A family member told KESQ & CBS Local 2 that it was their first visit to Whitewater.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2, Lauren Coronado speaks exclusively with Marcos Leon, the victim's brother and step-son. He wants officials to increase signage and enforcement of the river so that tragedies like this don't happen again.

“They know those currents can go at least 25 mph, and knowing they did not take the proper precautions to avoid all this, it’s very frustrating for our family.”

Lauren Coronado speaks with Marcos Leon, the brother and step-son of the victims.

The river has signs that read "No Trespassing," however, in the specific area where the tragedy happened, there are no visible signs.

"They saw people already down there by the river, they thought it ok since everyone goes there," Cesar Leon, another brother, and step-son of the victims told KESQ & CBS Local 2 on Wednesday.

Watch our report speaking with officials and frequent visitors to the river

Earlier this week, we spoke with regular visitors of the river. Many said they always see people in the area as they drive by.

“Usually when we drive by there’s a lot of people out here with their lounge chairs just enjoying their time,” said Julissa Montenegro, a frequent visitor to Whitewater.

Tune in tonight for as Leon describes the moments leading up to the incident and their call for action.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses, you can view that page by clicking here.

