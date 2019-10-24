EXCLUSIVE: Family identifies bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Palm Springs

EXCLUSIVE: Family identifies bicyclist k

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A family is searching for answers after their loved one was killed by a car Monday night in Palm Springs. Police say the driver of the car never stopped.

News Channel 3 has learned exclusively the man was Raymundo Jaime, 30, of Desert Hot Springs. Jaime was riding his bicycle along S. Palm Canyon Dr. when he was struck Monday at around 9:20 p.m. Police say he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored compact sedan, likely with front end collision damage. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8116 or 911.

Jaime's family left candles, flowers and photos at the spot where he was killed Monday night. With no one yet in custody for his death, they're speaking out and asking whoever took his life to come forward.

"Someone's sitting at home knowing that they hit someone, they hit a person, and they know that they killed him. They know that; there's no way on God's green earth can they not know," said Jeanette Jaime, Raymundo's aunt and godmother. "I can understand the fear in them, but it just sickens me that someone can just do this to another person, to a human being."

Jaime described her nephew, who their family called "Ray-Ray," as a light in the group. She said he was funny, charismatic and "a walking clown." The last time she saw him was last week, riding his bike.

"He crossed right in front of me," Jaime said. "We made eye contact and he kind of just gave me a little grin."

He was a father, too, leaving behind a 4-year-old daughter named Carly.

"She is going to grow up without a father," Jaime said. "It means that she will cry herself to sleep. They had a very awesome relationship."

His family returned Wednesday to where the hit-and-run took place, looking for witnesses, clues, anything that could help them better understand how he was killed.

"He's never going to be forgotten, and since he's never going to be forgotten, I really hope and pray that the person that did this will never forget it," Jaime said.

Jaime's family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. Click here to donate.

