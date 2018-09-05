EXCLUSIVE: Body Cam video of Desert Hot Springs officer in heated confrontation released

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Still taken directly from the body cam video

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has released the body cam footage capturing a heated confrontation between an officer and man that went viral in July.

On July 7, a DHSPD officer was caught on camera allegedly harassing a man. The man, Joshua Felix, told KESQ & CBS Local 2 he was being detained for a misdemeanor battery.

"That's when he (the officer in the video) just walks right up to me and stands right in my face," Felix recalled. "I get irritated myself because I just got assaulted and now I'm getting yelled at by police."

Felix was later released from custody and the officer was placed under investigation by the DHSPD for possibly covering up his body camera.

Chief Dale Mondary told KESQ & CBS Local 2 in July that he was confident the officer was not blocking his body cam.

"I do acknowledge that's what it appears to be," Mondary said. "I've known this officer, I know his demeanor and sometimes when you talk to him, it's not unusual for him to actually reach up and grab the top of his shirt."

We now know the officer's body cam was off at the time. Mondary confirmed the officer in that video was let go, however, no exact cause has been given.

Watch News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 at 11 p.m. for as Lauren Coronado examines the body cam footage and hear from Mondary as he provides the latest update on the internal investigation.

