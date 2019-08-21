Excessive Heat Warning and Odor Advisory cause concern for children's safety
MECCA, Calif. - The Salton Sea releases Hydrogen Sulfide gas, by natural processes, causing a smell like rotten eggs. An Odor Advisory gets put out by the South Coast Air Quality and Management District during these times. Right now there is one in place through Thursday.
With an Excessive Heat Warning also in effect until 8 p.m. tonight parents of children voice their concern to News Channel 3.
We are waiting from an official statement from the Coachella Valley Unified School District on how they are taking extra measures to keep their students safe.
Tune in tonight t 5 p.m. for the full story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15