Escorts on SR 74 to Mountain Center to end Thursday
Highway 243 to remain closed until further notice
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. - Caltrans announced escorts on State Route 74 will end by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The 15-mile stretch of road between Hemet and Mountain Center was severely damaged by the record-breaking Feb. 14 storm.
Emergency repairs will continue and flagging will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work. Drivers are advised to expect delays during flagging.
Remaining repairs include final culvert work, drainage, and other minor construction-related details. No word on when repairs will be complete, according to Caltrans.
State Route 243 between Banning and Idyllwild was washed away during the Valentine's Day storm.
Caltrans District 8 announced back on August 28 that Highway 243 the northern half of the road would be open for the first time since the storm with limited access starting Nov. 1. In their an update released on Oct. 2, officials announced the roadway would remain closed until further notice.
Highway 243 is open to drivers between Mountain Center and Lake Fulmor is open day or night. It's the Banning section of the highway that remains inaccessible.
No word on what's pushed back the opening of the road. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the status of both roads.
