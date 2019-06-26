Emergency overnight shelters opening in three desert cities

PALM SPRINGS. Calif.- - Emergency overnight cooling centers are coming to three desert cities, and will remain open through the end of September.

Wednesday, Palm Springs Councilmember Geoff Kors announced on Facebook that the centers will be opening in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs.

"After months of work, the three cities, Riverside County and Desert Healthcare District have obtained funding to open overnight emergency shelters with wrap around services to help transition homeless individuals and families into housing," Kors wrote in the post.

The Palm Springs center is slated to open at the Demuth Community Center this Friday at 7. The center will later shift to the Boxing Club on El Cielo once renovations are complete.

Earlier in June, Demuth Community Center opened as an emergency overnight shelter for a pair of days. The center's address is 3601 E. Mesquite Ave.

At the time of this publication, information was not available on where and when the shelters in Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City were planned.