Elizabeth Smart to be honored at Barbara Sinatra Luncheon today

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her Salt Lake City home at age 14 and held captive for more than nine months, will be recognized at the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center's 2019 Champion Honors Luncheon in Palm Desert Tuesday. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.



Smart, now 31, will serve as the luncheon's headliner and answer questions from a moderator.



Following her abduction, Smart has spent her adult life as an activist advocating stricter legislation regulating sexual predators and training for educators on child sexual abuse.



The luncheon is being held at the Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert and supports the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, which provides therapy and supports child abuse and neglect programs.



Smart said she was ``extremely honored to have been selected as the Champion Honoree'' for the luncheon.



``The Barbara Sinatra Center has impacted the lives of so many children and I am thrilled to be a part of this event to support the continued growth and efforts of this incredible organization,'' she said in a statement.



Event Co-Chair and Children's Center Trustee Hal Gershowitz added, ``We are delighted Elizabeth is coming to share an up-close and personal glimpse into her story, the healing process and her emergence as a nationally recognized leader and advocate for issues related to child abuse.''



Tickets are $150 per person. Ticket information is available by contacting the Children's Center at (760) 773-1636.



``The efforts by Elizabeth to protect children from abuse is noteworthy and complements the mission of the Children's Center,'' Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Executive Officer John Thoresen said.