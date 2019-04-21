Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Indio

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

INDIO, Calif. - An elderly man died after being hit by a car, around 6:00 Sunday morning in Indio.

Police say it happeed at the intersection of Monroe Street and Requa Avenue.

Officers say the man was jaywalking, and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by the car.

Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Monroe street at Requa Avenue was closed while police conducted their investigation.

The name of the man who died, and the name of the driver involved have not yet been released.

