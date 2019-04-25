Elderly bicyclist injured after crashing into parked car

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - A 75-year-old bicyclist who ran into the rear of a parked Public Works employee's vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition today.



Just before 9 a.m., traffic officers responded to the crash involving the bicyclist and the city employee's vehicle, which was parked on the paved shoulder of the westbound Highway 111, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officers arrived near Highway 111 and El Dorado Drive in Indian Wells to find the man had suffered significant injuries.



He is in stable condition at a local hospital, deputies said.



Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved and noted that the vehicle's emergency lights were engaged at the time of the impact.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information was asked to call the Palm Desert Station's Traffic Team at 760-836-1600.