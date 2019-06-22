El Paseo store window supports Trump

El Paseo owner uses store window to show support for President Trump

PALM DESERT, Calif. - You won't find jewelry or the latest runway fashion in the window of Denis Roberge on El Paseo. Instead it's make america great again hats and pictures of President Donald Trump.

"Well it's my window and it's freedom of speech and if they don’t like it they can call me," said shop owner Denise Roberge.

Denis has owned the spot of El Paseo for 23 years and has received threats of vandalism to the store's windows and personal attacks since setting up the window display.

“Threaten to throw bricks through the window not good, slash my tires not good, "said Roberge, "...it's gone past not liking the window.”

Palm Desert residents Sherrie and Doug don't agree with the political message but believe that the owner is entitled to the freedom of speech.

"Considering the Billy Bush interview," said Doug,"I think this is the worst visually they could have possibly come up with."

"I think its important that everyone has the right to freedom of speech," said Sherrie,"I just am personally offended by this particular display and the tape over the mouths of public officials seems a bit much."

Other resident believe Denise has the right to put whatever she wants in front of her store.

"I don’t have a problem with it, its her right under the first amendment freedom of speech," said Higinio Mangual a Palm Desert reisdent,"…it’s real simple if you don’t like it just don’t look at it.”

Denise Roberge says anyone who opposes her sign on El Paseo should make their own display about their political beliefs.

"It's a free street to do what you want to if you got a store window, said Roberge "I’m sure there's a lot of liberal art galley owners on the street, do an art display.”