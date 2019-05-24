Eisenhower residents unwind, learn with visit from Guide Dogs of the Desert

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Family Medicine residents at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage had an opportunity Thursday to simultaneously learn and de-stress, thanks to a visit from Guide Dogs of the Desert.

The non-profit group made a trip to the medical campus this afternoon and were greeted warmly.



This visit is part of a series of classes the residents participate in during their residency that focus on stress management.

Guide Dogs of the Desert was founded in 1972 and has seen over 1,400 dog/client pairs go through its program in that span, according to the organization's website.

"Blindness is a disability that can strike anyone – at any moment, with devastating results. There are increasing numbers of Americans that have lost their vision due to an accident, at birth, or to complications associated with aging, coronary disease, diabetes, glaucoma and macular degeneration," reads the organization's website. "This loss of vision predominantly leads to an individual's loss of mobility, freedom, and independence.

Guide Dogs of the Desert has a special place in the hearts of many desert residents; in April, one longtime Coachella Valley resident left $120,000 in trust to the organization.