Eisenhower Health unveils first lung cancer robot in Southern California

Eisenhower unveils lung cancer robot

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Eisenhower Health's innovation to fight lung cancer was unveiled Thursday.

Eisenhower Health is the first hospital in Southern California and one of only a few hospitals in the U.S. to use this new lung cancer detection technology.

"Its very exciting this technology is amazing its going to be able to allow us get to the farthest nodules in the deepest parts of the lung with pretty reliable precision," said Justin Thomas, pulmonologist doctor.

The technology was purchased through a generous donation from Circle of Stars, a group of female philanthropists from Eisenhower Health's Foundation.

"150,000 Americans this year thats more than breast, colon, prostate cancer combined. Why such a high death toll? Unfortunately lung cancer is caught in the late stages most of the time," said Thomas.

Doctors can precisely navigate the flexible robotic endoscope to the periphery of the lung with improved reach, vision, and control. The robot combines traditional endoscopic views into the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient's own lung anatomy, the Monarch Platform provides physicians with continuous bronchoscope vision throughout the entire procedure.

"Its incredible to be able to get to nodules,"said Thomas.

The health system uses Auris Health's Monarch™ Platform to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, enabling earlier and more-accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.

"100 percent ability for a robotic bronchoscope to reach the target nodule and obtain adequate tissue which is amazing," said Thomas.

Doctor Thomas has been practicing on cavaders to prepare.

"Lots of pulmonary procedures so that was one year specific for that type of training and this type of training," said Thomas.

Doctors at Eisenhower Health are excited about what could come next.

"Probably in the next year will be the ability to actually treat these nodules through the bronchoscope," said Thomas.

Research states that 90 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer don't make it because they are detected at an advanced stage.