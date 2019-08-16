Eisenhower Health opening birthing center

Rendering of an LDRP room (Courtesy of Eisenhower Health)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Eisenhower Health officials announced construction has begun on a 50,000 square-foot birthing center that will be housed inside the Eisenhower Walter and Leonore Annenberg Pavilion in Rancho Mirage.

The new center's obstetrics unit will include 14 labor, delivery, recovery, postpartum rooms, an eight-bed newborn intensive care unit, two operating rooms, four ante partum rooms, and seven postpartum rooms, according to officials.

Rendering of waiting area (Courtesy of Eisenhower Health)

"Developing a birthing center is a substantial undertaking and will require significant planning," said G. Aubrey Serfling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eisenhower Health. "In addition to construction, we have a number of policies and procedures to develop over the next two years, and of course, Eisenhower Health will staff the unit with highly skilled physicians and providers specializing in obstetrics and pediatrics."

Officials say the center is scheduled to open in late 2020 or early 2021. Specific details about the services that will be offered at the center will be released closer to its opening.

