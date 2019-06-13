Eight arrested in Indio violent crime sweep

INDIO, Calif.- - Law enforcement agents serving search warrants in Indio in relation to violent crime investigations arrested eight people, including four teenagers on Tuesday, according to an Indio Police Department news release.



The Indio Police Department served warrants at six homes in the city about 5 a.m. Tuesday, department spokesman Ben Guitron said. Officers arrested four teenage boys, three men and a woman, and recovered three loaded firearms and body armor from some of the homes searched, he said.



Andrew Regalada, 20, and Jonathan Bates, 21, were both taken into custody on suspicion of witness intimidation.



Bates was previously arrested in Indio in 2017 in connection with a pursuit.



Jesus Delarosa, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for an attack involving a vehicle, and Marcelina Avila, 45, was booked on six unspecified misdemeanor warrants.

At the time of this publication, Indio PD was still working to send along the booking photos for Delarosa and Avila.

The four teens -- a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds -- were arrested on charges including firearm possession, ammunition possession, witness intimidation and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Guitron.

The violent crime sweep was conducted with the help of the following police entities:

Desert Regional SWAT (DRS)

Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF),

Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team (GIT)

Special Activities Unit (SAU),

Post-Release Accountability Compliance Team (PACT),

La Quinta Police Special Enforcement Team (LQSET),

Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT),

Coachella Valley Southern District Services Team (CVSDS)

The adults were taken to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, and the teens were taken to Indio Juvenile Hall.

Bates and Delarosa both remained jailed Wednesday -- with bail for the former set at $1 million and the latter's set at $25,000.The other two adults were no longer in custody Wednesday, jail records indicated.