East valley multimedia club focused on STEAM education asks for community's help

Coachella Valley STEAM

INDIO, Calif. - Some teachers say it’s more important than ever for young students to learn tech and digital skills. Two east valley teachers are taking matters into their own hands, launching a multimedia club focusing on preparing their students for the future. But with few resources, they’re asking the community for help.

The club meets twice a week at Amelia Earheart Elementary in Indio. The two founding teachers voluntarily teach kids from 2nd to 5th grade essential digital skills in their own free time.

“My favorite thing is making a video,” said Ryder Spero, a 2nd grade multimedia club member.

“I think it could really help when I get older...because we have a lot of technology now, but not as much as we’re going to have in the future,” said Sydney Massi, a 5th grade multimedia club member.

These kids are learning to shoot video, edit and create digital web projects on real world issues.

“It’s pretty amazing what we’re able to do in this club. I recommend that other schools take on this idea,” said Alexander allen, a 5th grade multimedia club member.

“We got some tripods and some tablets and some lighting kits," said Jennifer Dean, one of the MMC club founders and a first grade teacher at Amelia Earheart Elementary.

Her classroom is a fun, creative and innovative space -- complete with comfy chairs, digital equipment, dry erase desktops, even a green screen they have painted themselves.

“It’s been fun because we can make creative backgrounds...one time I was doing a news one and I did sports news," said Kendall Lozano, a 3rd grade multimedia club member.

But teachers Jennifer Dean and Kathleen Beach say resources are limited in their east valley classrooms. They’re constantly applying for grants and paying out of pocket to keep the program afloat.

“We’re doing the maximum amount that we can with the minimum amount of equipment,” said Kathleen Beach, one of the MMC club founders and teacher at Amelia Earheart Elementary.



They say they’re hoping to get more gear…maybe even a few gopros.. But most importantly they want to expand the program to impact more kids…

“Maybe if some kids grow up they might want to go into this career and this would really help them,” said Joshua Stahl, a 4th grade multimedia club member.

They say they need to raise $2,500 dollars by the end of July. To donate to their program, click here.

To get in contact with the founding teachers, you can email them at jennifer.dean@desertsands.us and kathleen.beach@desertsands.us

The club's YouTube channel is EarhartExplorers.