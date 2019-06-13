Earthquake shakes west valley

iStock/doguhakan 1983: A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Sea of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing at least 104 people and injuring thousands more along the west coast of Japan and the east coast of South Korea.

CABAZON, Calif. - A 3.3 Magnitude earthquake shook the west end of the Coachella Valley early Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake at 5:38 a.m. 6.83 miles (ca. 11 km) east northeast of Cabazon. A map shows the quake's epicenter in the mountains just north of the Interstate 10 Highway 111 interchange and just south of the San Andreas Fault.

The quake's depth was reported at 10.56 miles (ca. 17 km).

There were no reports of any damage or injuries, but the USGS Did You Feel It webpage showed reports of people feeling light shaking throughout the Coachella Valley and to the west in Hemet.

On Facebook, Richard Bortness said he felt "a quick jolt." Arlene Esqueda said,"Heard it didn't quite feel movement."

