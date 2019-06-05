UPDATE: Second 4.3 magnitude quake shakes southern California

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a second 4.3 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning centered off the southern California coastline near San Clemente Island west of San Diego.

Officials say the day's first quake was felt at 3:47 a.m. at a depth of 5.2 miles, its epicenter about 38 miles south-southwest of Avalon, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

A second 4.3 magnitude quake was reported in the same area at 7:32 a.m. and also had a depth of 5.2 miles, according to the USGS. Both were felt in parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties.

According to a U.S. Geological Survey interactive map, people reported feeling light shaking along the coast from San Diego north toward Los Angeles and Simi Valley.

The first quake was also felt by some people as close as Banning.

A smaller 3.0 magnitude quake was reported at 9:13 a.m. in the same area.

San Clemente is the southernmost of the Channel Islands and is owned by the Navy.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

