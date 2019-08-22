DSUSD Superintendent Scott Bailey Shares Vision for 2019-2020 Year

DSUSD Super

LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Desert Sands Unified School District's school bells will ring again on Thursday, August 22.

KESQ's morning anchor Angela Chen sat down with superintendent Scott Bailey, who was awarded a national "Superintendent To Watch" honor this past school year, to see what his vision is for the 2019-2020 school year. Bailey has been the DSUSD superintendent for the past three school years.

"Our district has grown a lot to be recognized nationally as a district that promotes innovation," said Bailey. "This district is opening the doors for staff to have a voice ... students as well."

Part of his innovation has been shooting the "Not-So-Undercover Sup" series, in which Bailey tries out various school gigs, meets with staff and works with high school students to film the gag.

Another is the annual Goldfish Bowl, DSUSD's kiddie pool version of "Shark Tank" in which students can pitch and win money for innovative education ideas.

"They listen to these pitches, and based on merit, they can make financial awards ..." Bailey said.

As the 2019-2020 academic year starts, Bailey stresses the district will be heavily-focused on social and emotional learning.

"Having a student know that you're a safe person to go to -- you can develop a positive relationship with that person -- goes miles," said Bailey. "It's an awareness on the part of staff also to understand that we don't know where the child has been over the last several hours, evening hours. We don't know what their stressors are in the household."

