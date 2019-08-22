DSUSD students head back to class today
All local schools now back in session
LA QUINTA, Calif. - Students attending public schools in the Coachella Valley will be back in class Thursday, the first day of school for the Desert Sands Unified School District. DSUSD has 20 elementary schools, seven middle schools, and four high schools.
It serves over 28 thousand students in the Coachella Valley spanning the areas of Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, and parts of Rancho Mirage.
New year, new relationships, new values, new mission, new vision, new logo! Watch out 2019/2020 here we come! #thefutureishere @DesertSandsUSD pic.twitter.com/d3yy3HOkCu— Dr. K. May-Vollmar (@dsusd_innovate) August 21, 2019
The district also has a new brand this year replacing its older lighthouse logo.
