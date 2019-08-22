DSUSD students head back to class today

KESQ & CBS Local 2

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Students attending public schools in the Coachella Valley will be back in class Thursday, the first day of school for the Desert Sands Unified School District. DSUSD has 20 elementary schools, seven middle schools, and four high schools.

It serves over 28 thousand students in the Coachella Valley spanning the areas of Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, and parts of Rancho Mirage.

The district also has a new brand this year replacing its older lighthouse logo.