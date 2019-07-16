DSUSD honored nationally as a 'District of Distinction'

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Desert Sands Unified School District has been honored nationally among 34 "Districts of Distinction" by District Administration magazine.

The honor nationally recognizes districts that are 'leading the way with new ideas that solve challenges', according to a DSUSD news release. The nominees are selected by the magazine's editors based on the criteria of quantifiable results with initiative replicability.

"These districts have developed innovative programs to support students in their education and well beyond the classroom," said JD Solomon, editorial director of District Administration magazine. "We hope our readers are inspired by the efforts of these honorees to create successful initiatives in their own districts."

The 34 Districts span 19 different states.

The specific program DSUSD was honored for was its "Goldfish Bowl Initiative". The program allows students and staff to pitch ideas for new educational innovations to local celebrities and entrepreneurs. The projects are eligible for up to $4,000 in funding for implementation.

"We thank District Administration magazine for recognizing Desert Sands Unified School District's innovative spirit on a national stage. The Goldfish Bowl serves as a district-wide innovations hub and recognizes the importance of community engagement, and student and staff voice in delivering better outcomes for the educational community", said school district superintendent, Scott Bailey.

The honorees will be featured in the July/August edition of District Administration magazine.

For the full list of honorees and more information on next year's honors, go to districtadministration.com/dod.