DSUSD conducting structural tests at Monroe Elementary out of "abundance of caution"

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif.- - Officials from the Desert Sands Unified School District has notified parents and staff of James Monroe Elementary School that there is structural testing going on at the campus out of an "abundance of caution."

Earlier this month, structural concerns were discovered at another DSUSD school, Madison Elementary School in Indio. This prompted the district to close the school and relocate students and staff to John Adams Early Childhood Learning Center in La Quinta.

More on closure at Madison Elementary

According to the district, Monroe Elementary appears to be of similar design to that of Madison Elementary School. This has prompted the district to conduct thorough testing of the school out of an abundance of caution.

Test results will be shared as available, a district notice reads.

"Should it be necessary, the district is prepared to act swiftly at Monroe Elementary, as it did at Madison Elementary," reads a notice by the district.

Parents with any questions can contact the district in the morning.