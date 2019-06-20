Drivers brace for new gas tax kicking in July 1

Drivers brace for new gas tax kicking in

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - A new gas tax is set to take effect on July 1 and it comes as gas prices are dropping in Riverside County.

The tax will add an additional 5.6 cents per gallon of gas, with the money going to repair roads and road infrastructure. It's projected to generate more than $50 billion over the next decade.

"Hopefully it does come through, come through with the promises, all I got to say," Rafael Gonzalez, an Indio resident said.

The new tax comes as part of the SB 1 bill that survived a repeal vote last year.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 30th consecutive day and 43rd time in the last 44 days, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.689, its lowest amount since April 4.

”It's going to hurt our pockets even more you know. Prices are going up and it's been tough making ends meet," Raul Rodriguez, an Indio resident, said.

He works in construction and is consistently on the road. He says just an increase of a few cents makes a big difference when he fills up.

"Twice a week you know. Like two tanks of gas every week you know. So it does put a big dent on my pocket," Rodriguez said.

"I'm on a fixed income, retired so every little increase means it takes from something else," Joanne Kennedy of Desert Hot Springs, said.

For her, it means making some adjustments once the gas tax kicks in.

”I'm not very happy about that, but it means less traveling or less going for me probably," she said.