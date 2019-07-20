Driver suffers major injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A driver suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert Friday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Monterey and Gerald Ford shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Deputy Robyn Flores, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident started as a hit-and-run when a vehicle crashed into a gate. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle but the driver failed to yield. The vehicle then crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection of Monterey and Gerald Ford.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was transported to the hospital with major injuries. Another driver was complaining of pain but has not been hospitalized.

Flores said the crash is being investigated as a DUI crash.

Eastbound Gerald Ford and northbound Monterey will be closed for at least the next hour, Flores said.

