Driver detained after car crashes into Palm Desert mobile home park

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A driver was detained after their car drove into a mobile home park in Palm Desert.

The car drove into a sign at the Indian Springs Mobile Home Park. According to Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported at 4 p.m.

Vasquez said the car crashed through a gate and damaged a home. He added that a white, adult male was detained after the investigation revealed he may have been driving under the influence.

No injuries have been reported, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed no one was transported to the hospital.

