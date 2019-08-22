Driver detained after car crashes into Palm Desert mobile home park
PALM DESERT, Calif. - A driver was detained after their car drove into a mobile home park in Palm Desert.
The car drove into a sign at the Indian Springs Mobile Home Park. According to Deputy Mike Vasquez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported at 4 p.m.
Vasquez said the car crashed through a gate and damaged a home. He added that a white, adult male was detained after the investigation revealed he may have been driving under the influence.
No injuries have been reported, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed no one was transported to the hospital.
