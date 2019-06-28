Dr. Maria G. Gandera appointed new CVUSD Superintendent

CVUSD Board from Left to Right: President Joey Acuna , Trustee Naftali Galarza , VP Sylvia Paz, Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera , Clerk Blanca Hall, Trustee Maria Machuca , Trustee Yolanda Corona

CVUSD Board from Left to Right: President Joey Acuna , Trustee Naftali Galarza , VP Sylvia Paz, Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera , Clerk Blanca Hall, Trustee Maria Machuca , Trustee Yolanda Corona

Dr. Maria G. Gandera was officially appointed as the new superintendent for the Coachella Valley Unified School District at tonight's board of education meeting.

Gandera had been serving as the district's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Risk Management. She takes over for Dr. Edwin Gomez, who stepped down on June 13, 2019. Gandera had been serving as CVUSD's Administrator in Charge in the interim.

Board members Maria Machuca, Joey Acuña Jr, Blanca Hall, Yolanda Corona, Silvia Paz voted yes on the motion to appoint Gandera, while Jesus Gonzalez, Neftali Galarza voted nay.

Gomez will be taking over for former Riverside County Deputy Superintendent of Schools, who is retiring after 12 years. The Riverside County Office of Education serves over 430,000 students at 18,000 teachers, administrators, and staff.