Downtown revitalization project in Palm Springs recognized with "Gold Nugget" Award

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A trade group has recognized the downtown revitalization project in Palm Springs with a Gold Nugget award.

Presented by the "Pacific Coast Builder's Conference", the group calls the Gold Nugget award "the Academy Awards of the building industry".

The group named the winners at their conference in San Francisco May 31st.

According to the PCBC website, more than 600 projects were considered for Gold Nugget awards in 49 categories.

The revitalization project, inlcuding "Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel", won in the category "Best Commercial Project, 20,000 square feet and over".