Downtown Cathedral City Casino project greenlit

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Construction for the Agua Caliente's Cathedral City casino has been greenlit and the project will now move forward, the tribe announced Thursday.

The project will get underway soon now that the federal government has approved the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians' request to transfer the land status from fee to tribal trust for gaming purposes.

“We are excited to begin construction on this large-scale investment in Cathedral City,” Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. “This project will create jobs, revitalize an undeveloped downtown property and support Cathedral City’s economic development efforts.”

The Tribe will build a 13.6 acre project site for an entertainment development project in the heart of downtown Cathedral City, E. Palm Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive.

Proposed project site plan

“This is a real game changer for Downtown Cathedral City,” stated Cathedral City Mayor Mark Carnevale. “For more than a decade, the land where the casino will be built has been an eyesore to the community. Having a brand new gaming and entertainment center as a major anchor to our Downtown Arts and Entertainment District will spur more interest and development, provide quality entertainment for our residents and visitors, and generate additional revenue for city services. We have been waiting for this day to happen and we could not be more pleased. Downtown Cathedral City is now the place for quality theatrical performances, blockbuster films, concerts, outdoor festivals, and soon to be added to our collection, gaming.”

Tribe officials are expected to announce a groundbreaking celebration date soon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.