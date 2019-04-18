Doors open for Kanye's Coachella Sunday Service at 6 AM

INDIO, Calif.- - If you're hoping to catch Kanye West's Sunday service at Coachella, you're going to want to get to bed early on Saturday night.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. for West's planned 9 a.m. performance, which will take place at 'the mountain' located in the camping area of the festival grounds, according to a release sent out by the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"Follow signs and staff direction to reach the mountain," reads the release.

All parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Shuttle services will start at 6 a.m. from the Rennaissance Palm Springs, 6:30 a.m. at the Agua Caliente Resort and Casino in Rancho Mirage, and 7:00 a.m. at the JW Marriott in La Quinta, Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, and the Palm Desert Albertson's.

"The Easter Sunday concert is going forward at 9 AM. While the agreements may have been misinterpreted, we think it is clear that no one ever imagined an Easter Sunday gospel concert in the camping area," Indio City Manager Mark Scott said in a statement sent to News Channel 3 on April 10. "The event was approved and promo and contracts were all done several weeks ago. We believe it is reasonable under the circumstances. There will be no Sunday morning sound check, so nothing before 9 AM."

Goldenvoice's original contract with Indio and La Quinta stated that musical performances at the Empire Polo Grounds were not allowed to start before 11 a.m.