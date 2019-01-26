Donation drive to benefit US Coast Guard personnel

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Riverside County Young Democrats will be hosting a donation drive across the county to help US Coast Guard personnel who were without pay for several weeks due to the government shut down.

The location in the Coachella Valley will be the American Legion Post 519 at 400 N. Belardo Road in Palm Springs.

The drive will go from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents are asked to bring things like food, home goods, and baby supplies.