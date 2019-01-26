Donation drive gives supplies to U.S. Coast Guard employees

PALM SPRINGS., Calif. - The community came together to donate supplies for U.S. Coast Guard workers impacted by the government shutdown.

The Riverside Young Democrats organization accepted donations Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion 519 post in Palm Springs, as well as at four other donation drop-off sites throughout Riverside County.

Coast Guard workers are among federal employees in the Department of Homeland Security who went without paychecks for the duration of the government shutdown.

Some of the items collected include baby supplies, canned foods and non-perishable goods.

Volunteer Sarah Gray with Riverside Young Democrats says her husband is an active duty Marine, and even though that branch isn't affected, she understands the hard times some families are going through.



"Fortunately we're not affected this year but Coast Guard families are under the same umbrella, under DHS, so we know what it's like not knowing if that check is coming. We really wanted to support the Coast Guard and their families," Gray said.

She said most military families are single-income providers, making times like these that much tougher.

Gray says even though the shutdown is over, families will still be struggling to make up for missed paychecks for weeks to come.