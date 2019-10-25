Valley domestic violence warrant sweep

PALM DESERT, Calif. - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Investigations Bureau and Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells Special Enforcement Teams conducted a warrant service operation for outstanding warrants related to domestic violence within the cities and communities of the Palm Desert Station's jurisdiction.

The operation was done in conjunction with other operations throughout the county, and as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A variety of warrants were served, including those for domestic battery, domestic violence, violations of court orders, battery, vandalism, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The following persons were arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

Devin Reis , age 30 of Palm Desert, for Domestic Battery.

James Fortier, age 27 of Thousand Palms, for Spousal Abuse and Failure to Appear.

Victoria Stewart, age 23 of Desert Hot Springs, for Domestic Battery.

John Schumacher, age 66 of Desert Hot Springs, for Domestic Battery.

Edward Ramirez, age 29 of North Palm Springs, for Spousal Abuse and Vandalism.

Ana Young, age 48 of Palm Desert, for Domestic Battery.

On Tuesday, the Thermal Sheriff's Station's Investigations Bureau conducted a sweep for outstanding domestic violence warrants within the stations jurisdiction.

The following suspects were arrested:

Irak Amavizca, 24 of Salton City, for Kidnapping, Spousal Battery, False Imprisonment and Preventing a 911 Cal.

Brett Casden, 46 of La Quinta, for Spousal Battery, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Henry Gonzalez, 39 of La Quinta, for Spousal Battery.

Guiancarlo Servin, 39 of La Quinta, for Domestic Battery, and Battery.

Hector Rivera, 40 of La Quinta, for Domestic Battery, Violation of a Court Order, and Damaging a Communication Device to Prevent Help.

Walter Rivas-Perez, 24 of Coachella, for Spousal Battery.

Ariana Burgos, 25 of Coachella, for Spousal Battery and Violation of a Court Order.

Johnathan Duro, 48 of Coachella, for Spousal Battery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Kevyn Maldonado, 39 of Mecca, for Domestic Battery and Vandalism.

Arian Ortizgarcia, 39 of Mecca, for Violation of a Protective Order.

Jose Medina, 26 of Mecca, for Domestic Battery.

Marie Diaz, 30 of Coachella, for Domestic Battery and Violation of a Court Order.

Ramon Iniguez, 41 of Coachella, for Spousal Battery.

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an annual designation observed in October. Palm Desert Station chose October 23, 2019 to coincide with the 17th Annual National Family Violence Detail.